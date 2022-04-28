Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Expands By 361.5%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 361.5% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VONOY stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.

Vonovia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

