Short Interest in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Decreases By 72.6%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the March 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 314.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period.

NYSE:IHD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.04. 515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,898. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $8.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (Get Rating)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

