Short Interest in Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Rises By 233.9%

Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 233.9% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
WCUI opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Wellness Center USA has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.07.
Wellness Center USA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wellness Center USA (WCUI)
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wellness Center USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wellness Center USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.