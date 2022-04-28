Short Interest in Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Rises By 233.9%

Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 233.9% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

WCUI opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Wellness Center USA has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

Wellness Center USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wellness Center USA, Inc engages in the healthcare and medical business in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Medical Devices; and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services segments. It is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements.

