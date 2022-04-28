Short Interest in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Expands By 330.2%

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 330.2% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NYSE EHI opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $10.77.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
