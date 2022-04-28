Short Interest in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Expands By 330.2%

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 330.2% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE EHI opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 23.4% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

