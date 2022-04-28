Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Declines By 80.0%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WIW stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $13.93.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
