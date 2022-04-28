Short Interest in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Expands By 200.0%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ WINC opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.
Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
