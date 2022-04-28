Short Interest in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Expands By 200.0%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WINC opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42.

Get Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 4,445.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 368,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 360,316 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 7,720,500.0% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 77,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 221.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.