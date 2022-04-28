Short Interest in Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) Decreases By 88.0%

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Williams Rowland Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Williams Rowland Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $769,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,212,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,646,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,978,000. Institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.

