Short Interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Increases By 221.1%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, an increase of 221.1% from the March 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WKEY opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. WISeKey International has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WISeKey International during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in WISeKey International during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WISeKey International by 1,093.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WISeKey International during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in WISeKey International by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

