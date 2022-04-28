Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Drops By 92.7%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the March 31st total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WRDLY stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Worldline has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $50.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38.

WRDLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Worldline from €60.00 ($64.52) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Worldline from €74.00 ($79.57) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Worldline in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Worldline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

