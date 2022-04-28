Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Drops By 92.7%

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2022

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLYGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the March 31st total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WRDLY stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Worldline has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $50.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38.

WRDLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Worldline from €60.00 ($64.52) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Worldline from €74.00 ($79.57) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Worldline in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Worldline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

About Worldline (Get Rating)

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.