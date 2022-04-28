Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Expands By 300.0%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS YUEIY opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $12.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yue Yuen Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

