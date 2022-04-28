Short Interest in Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) Drops By 78.3%

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the March 31st total of 335,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zhangmen Education stock. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 332,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. Fosun International Ltd owned about 1.69% of Zhangmen Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSE:ZME opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Zhangmen Education has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $164.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81.

Zhangmen Education ( NYSE:ZME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.33 million for the quarter.

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

