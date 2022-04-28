Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

SBSW opened at $13.65 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

