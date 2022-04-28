Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €71.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.10 ($76.45) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($74.19) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €65.89 ($70.85).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €52.08 ($56.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.94. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €45.17 ($48.57) and a 1-year high of €67.66 ($72.75). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €59.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.