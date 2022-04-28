Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

BSRR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of BSRR opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $337.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 30.47%. Analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 522,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 127,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

