Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Silicon Laboratories updated its Q2 guidance to $0.85-0.95 EPS.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $132.60 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,459 shares of company stock worth $372,379 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,001,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.22.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

