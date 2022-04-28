Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Silicon Motion Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor producer will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.52. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Shares of SIMO opened at $80.74 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $58.86 and a 1 year high of $96.89. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $76.99.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $264.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

