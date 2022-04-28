Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

WAF opened at €86.85 ($93.39) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €118.42. Siltronic has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($56.99) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($164.73).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

