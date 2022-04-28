Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the March 31st total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VIPRF opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.70.
Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver Viper Minerals (VIPRF)
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.