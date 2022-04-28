Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the March 31st total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VIPRF opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds a 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

