Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMWB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Similarweb alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMWB. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Similarweb by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Similarweb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMWB stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. Similarweb has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 178.53% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $40.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Similarweb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.