Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $118.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on SSD. Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $103.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.49. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $102.20 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 132.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

