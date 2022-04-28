Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Neutral”

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

NASDAQ SIOX opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.71. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

Sio Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:SIOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIOX. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

