Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SIOX. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Sio Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.15.

Shares of SIOX opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44.

Sio Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:SIOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,763,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 161,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 388,383 shares during the period.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

