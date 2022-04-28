Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €176.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been given a €176.00 ($189.25) target price by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX2. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($127.96) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €187.00 ($201.08) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €161.53 ($173.69).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €120.30 ($129.35) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €130.35 and a 200 day moving average of €144.01. Sixt has a 1 year low of €103.70 ($111.51) and a 1 year high of €170.30 ($183.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

