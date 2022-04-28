Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.75.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SKY opened at $49.85 on Thursday. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Skyline Champion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.
