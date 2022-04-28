SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.03.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $71.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.39. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

