Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SLTTF stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

