Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 376.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.0 days.
Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.
Shares of SLTTF opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $4.46.
Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Slate Office REIT (SLTTF)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.