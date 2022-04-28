Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 376.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.0 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Shares of SLTTF opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

