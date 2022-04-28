Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker Sells 1,125 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,756,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.83. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.58.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.
Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.