Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker Sells 1,125 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,756,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.83. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.