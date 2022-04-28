Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SMSI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,140. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $164.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 37,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,779,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 45,651 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 210,701 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Dawson James decreased their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith Micro Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

