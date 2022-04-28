Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $7,312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,327,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,589,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE SNAP opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Wedbush dropped their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Snap in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.
Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
