Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $7,312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,327,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,589,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE SNAP opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap by 80.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Wedbush dropped their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Snap in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

