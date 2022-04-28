Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Robert C. Murphy Sells 900,000 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Snap from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
