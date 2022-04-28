Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Robert C. Murphy Sells 900,000 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Snap from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.