SNC-Lavalin Group (SNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect SNC-Lavalin Group to post earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion.

TSE:SNC opened at C$28.06 on Thursday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$24.70 and a 12-month high of C$38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.68.

SNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.57.

In related news, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$48,135.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$156,516.49. Also, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$130,683.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$114,405.52.

About SNC-Lavalin Group (Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

