SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Short Interest Up 312.5% in April

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 312.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOBR opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. SOBR Safe has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Get SOBR Safe alerts:

SOBR Safe Company Profile (Get Rating)

SOBR Safe, Inc develops a non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification systems. It engages in the development of SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SOBR Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOBR Safe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.