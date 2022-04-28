SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Short Interest Up 312.5% in April

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 312.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SOBR opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. SOBR Safe has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.00.
SOBR Safe Company Profile (Get Rating)
