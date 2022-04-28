Societe Generale Cuts Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Price Target to €19.00

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Societe Generale from €23.00 ($24.73) to €19.00 ($20.43) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Valeo from €35.00 ($37.63) to €25.00 ($26.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Valeo from €35.00 ($37.63) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

VLEEY opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. Valeo has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

