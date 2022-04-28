Societe Generale Raises Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target to €4.10

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Societe Generale from €4.00 ($4.30) to €4.10 ($4.41) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.68) to €4.40 ($4.73) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.38) price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.89.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

