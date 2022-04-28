SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIGE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $754,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Get SoFi Gig Economy ETF alerts:

Shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $39.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.