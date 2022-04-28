SolarWinds (SWI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect SolarWinds to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SolarWinds to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:SWI opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $23.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWI. TheStreet cut SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
