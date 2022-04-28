Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Shares of SLDB opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.23. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 530.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $59,004. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 442,960 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16,368.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 119,001 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

