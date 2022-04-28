Sotera Health (SHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Sotera Health has set its FY22 guidance at $0.93-0.99 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $0.930-$0.990 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 12.55%. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sotera Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SHC opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.32. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

