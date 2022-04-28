Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

SFBC opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $98.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.62.

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,297 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.24% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

