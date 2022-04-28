Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:SFBC opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $48.39.

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,399 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.