South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $703.99 Million

Equities analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) to post sales of $703.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $677.94 million and the highest is $724.03 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $674.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,005,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,134 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,146,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,406,000 after buying an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,520,000 after buying an additional 105,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,828,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,961,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SJI opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.75. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $35.32.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.88%.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
