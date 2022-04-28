South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $703.99 Million

Equities analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) to post sales of $703.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $677.94 million and the highest is $724.03 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $674.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJI. Guggenheim downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,005,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,134 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,146,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,406,000 after buying an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,520,000 after buying an additional 105,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,828,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,961,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJI opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.75. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $35.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.