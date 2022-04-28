South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 25.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.
Shares of South Plains Financial stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $435.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $29.89.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 13.88%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About South Plains Financial (Get Rating)
South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Plains Financial (SPFI)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.