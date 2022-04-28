South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given New GBX 325 Price Target at UBS Group

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from GBX 340 ($4.33) to GBX 325 ($4.14) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SOUHY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on South32 from GBX 275 ($3.50) to GBX 310 ($3.95) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised South32 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 320 ($4.08) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.25.

South32 stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. South32 has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.11.

About South32 (Get Rating)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

