Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN) Short Interest Up 519.6% in April

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, an increase of 519.6% from the March 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser during the first quarter worth about $10,855,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 16.0% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 101,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SOLN opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.54. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.8438 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

