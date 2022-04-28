Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Southside Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.