Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

SBSI stock opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southside Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.