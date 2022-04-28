Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

SWX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.33.

SWX opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $90.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.22.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 69.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 12.2% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 174,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 18,986 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

