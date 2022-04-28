Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,980 ($50.73) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($50.98) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($55.82) to GBX 3,835 ($48.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,593 ($45.79).

Get Spectris alerts:

LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,784 ($35.48) on Thursday. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,371 ($30.22) and a one year high of GBX 4,167 ($53.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,676.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,277.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.16.

In related news, insider Derek Harding acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($32.44) per share, with a total value of £101,800 ($129,747.64). Also, insider Kjersti Wiklund acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,495 ($31.80) per share, with a total value of £37,425 ($47,699.46). Insiders have bought 5,504 shares of company stock valued at $13,936,092 over the last three months.

About Spectris (Get Rating)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.