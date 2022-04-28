Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($55.82) to GBX 3,835 ($48.88) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Spectris from GBX 4,000 ($50.98) to GBX 3,500 ($44.61) in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,150 ($40.15) to GBX 3,000 ($38.24) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Spectris to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,445.00.

Shares of Spectris stock opened at $33.79 on Thursday. Spectris has a one year low of $31.48 and a one year high of $55.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

